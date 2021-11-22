Fashion Faceoff: Samantha or Kajal Aggarwal, who pulled off the red sequin saree & looked ravishing?

Saree can never go wrong, be it any occasion, from a party to a wedding, it can make you stand out all the time. Like it is said, no Indian girl can ever say NO to a saree. Those six yards define grace, without a second thought.

However, sarees are being reinvented by giving a worldly touch in sequins, gowns pre draped, prints, graphics, and whatnot. However, it has been a season of sequins and the touch on with a bright red is all things fashionable. The two divas of South, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal almost opted for similar red sarees and looked every bit stunning. So who is better than them for a fashion face-off right?

Samantha opted for a glamorous yet poised saree look for IFFI 2021 Goa as a speaker. The actress wore a bright red sequin slit saree by Kresha Bajaj with the same matching net blouse which has deep cut and floral embroidery all over it. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actress made a wise choice by letting her grand and glam outfit do the talking with no accessories at all. She kept her makeup minimal with kohl-rimmed eyes and red lipstick with curly open hair, which made it overall an effortless look.

Next is Kajal Aggarwal, who slipped into a red saree gown by Gaurav Gupta. While the saree shined bright in red, the gown with blouse has sequin all over to make it a head-turning attire. With just a bracelet and watch in hand, she made a way to steal hearts in heavily contoured makeup and glossy lips.

Whose style of red sequin saree do you like? Comment down below and let us which diva pulled off the red ravishing look to perfection.