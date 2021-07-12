Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah Bhatia or Ananya Panday; Who styled Arpita Mehta cobalt blue sharara better?

As we all know, celebs also get inspired by each other or end up picking similar looks, thus giving us some of the major faceoff moments.

Celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. They are always one step ahead of the trend! Be it at the airport or even while hitting the gym in style, actresses have upped the fashion game in every way. However, they also get inspired by each other or end up picking similar looks, thus giving us some of the major faceoff moments. Today we have on our list two stunning actresses- Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananya Panday.

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her love for Indian outfits in a blue sharara set. The Sye Raa actress picked an electric blue outfit by Arpita Mehta featuring bandhani print. She paired her ruffle jacket and sharara pants with an embroidered corset to complete the look. Tam accessorised this stunning outfit with oxidised blue and red earrings and bangles. Wearing a corset over the outfit is something that we loved the most about Tam's look.

On the other hand, Liger actress Ananya Panday was seen wearing a blue ahir embroidered blouse with georgette gharara pants. She looked festive-ready in a cobalt blue sharara and embellished blouse. The young actress kept it simple by accessorising her look with a pair of earrings and left her hair open in soft curls.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde reminds us of Kareena Kapoor from K3G as she looks gorgeous in a latest beach photo

We loved both the looks and clearly, can't decide who styled sharara pants better! Who according to you wore it better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram Tamannaah Bhatia and Arpita Mehta

Share your comment ×