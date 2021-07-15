Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah Bhatia or Tara Sutaria; Who styled the mirror work lehenga better?

Today we have two stunning ladies of the film industry on our face-off list- Tamannaah Bhatia and Tara Sutaria.

Celebrities, as we know, leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward at the airport or red carpet events. Fashion plays a major role in their lives as they are constantly under media glare. However, despite having a team of makeup and stylists around all the time, celebs end up picking the exact same or similar outfit worn by the other celeb in the past. Today, we have two stunning ladies of the film industry on our face-off list Tamannaah Bhatia and Tara Sutaria were spotted wearing the same lehenga on different occasions.

At a big fat wedding in 2019 which was attended by who's who of the film industry under one roof, Tam opted for a mirror work maroon lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. She accessorised her outfit with a choker necklace, a ring and a diamond bracelet. Keeping her look as minimal as possible, the Sye Raa actress went for subtle makeup, rosy cheeks and hair tied in a bun. We loved it!

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria also grabbed our attention in her mirror work lehenga by the same designer. She completed her look with minimum makeup, centre-parted straight open hair, filled eyebrows and pink lip colour. Tara accessorised her look with contrast blue stone earrings. She looked pretty and carried the outfit gracefully!

We can't decide who wore it better as both styled it in the best way possible. Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read: Fashion Face off: Rashmika Mandanna or Shruti Haasan; Who styled satin slip dress better?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×