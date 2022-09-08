Fashion Faceoff: Vijay Deverakonda or Ishaan Khatter; Who styled the printed white shirt better?

Tollywood heartthrob and now, a Pan-India actor, Vijay Deverakonda always manages to turn heads with his dressing sense. He oozes comfort and style in everything he wears. During the promotion of Liger, VD was seen wearing a quirky print shirt with white pants. Interestingly, Bollywood's young talent and Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter donned the same shirt during his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

Talking about Vijay's look, he wore a refreshingly comfortable look in all-white. The actor opted for a printed white shirt featuring a burst of colours and patterns. The Arjun Reddy star teamed it with white formal ankle-length pants. Interestingly, VD didn't ditch his grey pair of slippers. Nevertheless, his every look is a refreshing treat to the eyes. Don't you think?