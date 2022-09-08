Fashion Faceoff: Vijay Deverakonda or Ishaan Khatter; Who styled the printed white shirt better?

The two young stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Ishaan Khatter ended up giving us a major fashion faceoff.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 06:09 PM IST  |  985
Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda Vs Ishaan Khatter fashion faceoff

Tollywood heartthrob and now, a Pan-India actor, Vijay Deverakonda always manages to turn heads with his dressing sense. He oozes comfort and style in everything he wears. During the promotion of Liger, VD was seen wearing a quirky print shirt with white pants. Interestingly, Bollywood's young talent and Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter donned the same shirt during his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

Talking about Vijay's look, he wore a refreshingly comfortable look in all-white. The actor opted for a printed white shirt featuring a burst of colours and patterns. The Arjun Reddy star teamed it with white formal ankle-length pants. Interestingly, VD didn't ditch his grey pair of slippers. Nevertheless, his every look is a refreshing treat to the eyes. Don't you think? 

 


 

Vijay Deverakonda during Liger promotion

Talking about Ishaan Khatter's style, he looked absolutely dashing. He knows how to grab eyeballs with his comfy yet unusual statement. Ishaan styled the same shirt with white denim jeans and formal shoes. He kept the first three buttons open of the shirt and tucked it in.

Ishaan Khatter's Koffee With Karan look

Who according to you pulled off the white shirt better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 

Vijay Deverakonda Vs Ishaan Khatter: Fashion Faceoff

Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 11:19 PM
VD
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 11:09 PM
Both overrated actors
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 11:09 PM
None
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 11:09 PM
Too much show off both of them
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 08:21 PM
Of couse they have to parade in front of the media!! They are film stars and that's part and parcel of their lives!! As for the shirts, they look good and comfortable. So??? Why the comparison?? Everything for publicity!! That's life!!!
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 08, 2022 06:59 PM
neither are that happening right now
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 08, 2022 06:16 PM
both look caricatures. get all dolled up and parading in front of the media is their main job.
REPLY
View more () comments