Father’s Day: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his new french beard look as he shares a candid moment with his dad

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June and to celebrate this occasion, many film stars took to social media and shared their fond memories with their dads. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh among many other celebs wished their dads ‘Happy Father’s Day’ through social media. Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda also shared a lovely candid moment with his dad. Fans are going gaga and are showering the actor with sweet comments on the picture.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Vijay Deverakonda shared a candid picture with his superhero. The Arjun Reddy actor also flaunted his new french beard look in the picture and we just can’t get our eyes off his cool avatar. The picture speaks volume of special friendship and bonding this father-son duo share.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I am with you." Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda - Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you.”

On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's tentatively titled film, Fighter. For his role in the film, Vijay reportedly underwent training for martial arts. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Baahubali fame, Ramya Krishnan.

Ramya Krishnan, recently speaking to IANS said, "Almost 50 per cent of the shoot is done. We will resume after the quarantine phase." She also revealed that the film is going to be as big as Baahubali.

