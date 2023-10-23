Father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya grace Navratri Puja in style: VIDEO

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the iconic father-son duo of Telugu cinema, recently made a striking appearance at the Navaratri puja event in Kerala, leaving everyone in awe. The actors joined with several other stars for the celebration in Thrissur.

Naga Chaitanya was spotted with a noticeable beard – a stark departure from his usual look. The Custody actor was also seen sporting long hair, probably for his upcoming film. He embraced traditional attire in a white kurta ensemble for the occasion teamed with formal shoes.

Naga Chaitanya was accompanying his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Known for his quirky style statement, the Ghost actor was spotted in a floral ivory kurta and pants. He sported a messy hairdo.

The Akkineni duo (Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya) posed for the cameras outside the puja venue, exuding a heartwarming bond as they shared the spotlight.

As everyone is aware, Nagarjuna has a very special bond with his children and family. This has been evident in his speeches and interviews in the past during events.

Check out the video below

On the professional front

Naga Chaitanya has exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to make his episodic debut in the supernatural-horror web series Dhootha, directed by Vikram Kumar. The series boasts a stellar ensemble, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

Additionally, Chaitanya will be seen in the Telugu film NC23, an action-drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti. This movie reunites him with Sai Pallavi, and it's based on the real-life experiences of fishermen in Srikakulam. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, this film promises another captivating collaboration.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for his next project, Naa Saami Ranga. Directed by renowned choreographer Vijay Binni, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Scheduled for release in January 2024, Nagarjuna's rugged avatar and action-packed sequences have already generated anticipation among fans.

This upcoming venture is significant for Nagarjuna as it marks his 99th film. With MM Keeravani composing the music and Prasanna Kumar Bezawada as the dialogue writer, Naa Saami Ranga is set to be a milestone movie in Nagarjuna's illustrious career.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni reacts on constant reports about Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu; EXCLUSIVE