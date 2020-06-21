Father's Day 2020: From Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu to Yash, South actors who deserve the 'best dad' title

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun to KGF star Yash, Tovino Thomas and Thala Ajith are among the South celebs who are setting major goals as fathers.

A Father plays a very important role in every child's life who goes to every extent to turn our dreams into reality. Fathers work relentlessly day in and out without complaints only for their kids. Well, it's International father's day today, June 21 and another reason for you celebrate him and his friendships. There are a lot of celebrities in the film industry as well who are setting major goals as a father. From the South Indian Film industry, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun to KGF star Yash, Tovino Thomas and Thala Ajith are among many deserve the 'best dad' title.

The actors share a special bond with their kids and are more like friends to them. Superstar Mahesh Babu, amid lockdown, has set an example of how important it is to spend time with kids. Talking about KGF star Yash, the actor makes sure to take some time out for his two little munchkins amid busy shooting schedules. The actor broke down during his daughter Ayra's first ear piercing. Well, that describes all! Father's are less expressive but they do a lot of their kids without speaking about it. Today, on International Father's Day, here's a look at South actors who are setting major goals.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu is one of the coolest dads from the Telugu film industry. From playing indoor games with his kids Sitara and Gautam to swimming on weekends with them, Mahesh Babu is setting goals as a father. Amid lockdown, the superstar has treated his fans with some amazing father-kids moments.

Besides being a superhero on the silver screen, Allu Arjun is also one at home to his kids, Ayaan and Arha. These days, Bunny is enjoying his quarantine life and is spending some quality with his adorable kids.

3. Dulquer Salmaan:

DQ's photos on social media prove he is the best dad to daughter Maryam. The actor keeps treating his fans with cute moments of his little bundle of happiness.

Yash is not only known for his powerful onscreen persona but also for being a protective father. Once Yash broke down on seeing his daughter Ayra getting her ears pierced for the first time and well, that speaks about how emotional and protective father he is.

Ajith Kumar is an extremely supportive father to his kids Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar. The actor's kids are super talented and the Viswasam actor has always been encouraging to them.

Tovino Thomas is a proud dad to his two little kids Izza and newborn Tahaan. Tovino is active on social media and keeps sharing beautiful pictures with his kids.

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi are proud parents to two kids- Abhay Ram and second son Bhargava Ram, who was born in June 2018. Jr NTR may not be active on social media always but he is a very protective dad in his own way. Check out his adorable picture with his adorable kids.

‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja is a private person but when it comes to being active on social media, the reason is always his kids. The actor keeps sharing a glimpse of his special moments with daughter Mokshadha and son Mahadhan.

Nani and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy are blessed with a baby boy, Arjun. The Natural star might not be active on social media but he makes sure to shares his adorable moments with his son on Instagram.

