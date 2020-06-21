  1. Home
Father's Day 2020: Mahesh Babu shares throwback picture with dad: He is all that I'm trying to be to my kids

On Father's Day 2020, Mahesh Babu penned a note for his superstar dad Krishna and also shared how he is trying to be that everything to his kids Gautam and Sitara as well.
16290 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 09:56 am
Mahesh babu,South,Superstar Krishna,Father's Day 2020Father's Day 2020: Mahesh Babu shares throwback picture with dad: He is all that I'm trying to be to my kids
Father's play a very important role in our life and are the real source of our happiness. It's International Father’s Day today, June 21 and celebrities are sending out some heartfelt messages for their super dads. South superstar Mahesh Babu is among many other celebs who took to social media to wish Superstar Krishna on Father's Day 2020. Mahesh Babu penned a note for his dad and also shared how he is trying to be that everything to his kids Gautam and Sitara as well. 

Sharing a major throwback picture with his father, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on... He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father’s Day Nanna.. You are my way forward always.." 

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is already a social media star shared a candid picture with her superstar dad on Instagram. 

Her cute Instagram post read:  I love irritating you !! And you love it too.. You are the best father and I love you very very much ( this is almost a routine just before bedtime I go and snuggle up to him and then we all go to bed .... Happy Father’s Day Nanna."

Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram post below: 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead? 

Last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in director Parasuram's next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same. 

