Father's Day 2021: Dhanush and Ram Charan's wishes are all about bonding and love; See PHOTOS

Dhanush shares a throwback picture with his sons and Ram Charan shares an amazing picture with dad Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of Father’s Day

On June 20, Father's Day is being celebrated and South celebs are posting adorable throwback pictures with their fathers and kids on social media to convey their wishes. The two superstars of the South, Dhanush from Kollywood and Ram Charan from Tollywood also shared a heartwarming Father's day post on this special day.

Dhanush took to social media and shared a throwback picture with his sons from a vacation. The picture is all about smiles and bonding, which is quite evident. With the picture, Dhanush wrote,” Happy Father's day. a child's first hero !! I know mine was one for me. Love you buddies. You guys mean the world to me.”

Ram Charan, who shares a very close bond with his father Chiranjeevi, also shared a photo with a simple yet sweet message. The RRR actor wrote, “Time with u is time treasured forever!! Happy Father’s Day !!! Red heart@KChiruTweets.” The picture is currently going viral as it is always a bliss for fans to watch the father and son and duo together.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently filming for an upcoming action thriller titled The Gray Man, a Hollywood movie alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Yesterday, the actor also announced a pan India movie with director Sekhar Kammula.

Ram Charan is currently filming for two of the highly anticipated movie Acharya and Roudram Ranam Rudhiram(RRR). The young actor is sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for Acharya. In RRR, Ram Charan is essaying the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, while Jr. NTR is playing the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

Credits :Dhanush and Ram Charan Instagram

