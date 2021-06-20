Father's Day 2021: Kajal Aggarwal shares a special post for father Suman and father in law Nithin; SEE PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal shares a special photo with a touching message for her dad Suman Aggarwal and father-in-law Nithiin on father's day.

Today, on June 20, International Father's Day is celebrated, celebrities are sharing adorable pictures with their fathers on social media sites. Kajal Aggarwal also shared a special message to her father Suman Aggarwal and father-in-law Nithin.

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and shared a collage picture with her father Suman Aggarwal and her husband's father Nithin. The collage contains throwback pictures from the wedding ceremonies. The Acharya actress also penned a beautiful note, which says, "Happy Father’s Day @suman.agg09 #Nitinpapa you have both been our foundation, support system and strong roots. Love how compassionate you both are along with having clarity of thought, resilience and so much wisdom! We are because of you! Love you to the moon! ❤️❤️" Well, just like the day, Kajal's message and the picture is also sweet and special. Take a look:

Yesterday, Kajal celebrated her 36th birthday. social media was filled with birthday wishes from fans, family and friends.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu. The film was directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Kajal will be seen next in the multi starrer movie Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the main roles. The actress is also filming for the Tamil movie Indian 2 directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan.

Credits :Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

