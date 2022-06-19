Father's Day 2022: Ram Charan, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth & Varun Tej share unseen PICS from memory trunk

On Father's Day 2022, Ram Charan shared an unseen childhood photo with megastar Chiranjeevi and we cannot get over it. One can see, young RC posing with his dad and his cuteness in the photo grabs all the attention.

On the other hand, Aishwaryaa shared a photo with her superstar father Rajinikanth and captioned it, "My heartbeat ..#happyfathersday." This father-daughter moment is the best thing you'll see today on social media.

F3 star Varun Tej also shared a throwback memory with father Naga Babu from Niharika's wedding. Another coolest father-son duo in the Tollywood film industry!

Take a look:

Many other South celebs wished their fathers on this special day. "To the man of my heart and the father of our kids.. Happy Father’s day @urstrulymahesh so grateful to be sharing this life with you," Namrata wrote alongside a photo with Mahesh Babu.

Rakul Preet Singh penned a heartwarming note for her dad on Happy Father's Day 2022 and revealed how he taught her to be fearless. "People ask me what’s your biggest fear.. I say none cos my dad taught me to be fearless. happy Father’s day to my biggest strength..love you so much dad," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Actor Adivi Sesh who is basking in the success of his recently released film Major tweeted, "We dedicate this poster to every father who has sent his son daughter to protect India #Majorthefilm #HappyFathersday."