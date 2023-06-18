Father’s Day 2023: Sitara enjoys moment of candour with Mahesh Babu; Allu Arjun, Tovino talk about bond with their dads

The world is celebrating Father's Day today. Then, how could our favourite celebrities be any further behind? They also joined the wishing galore by taking to their social media to wish their dads on this day that celebrates fathers all over the globe. Let’s go through a few of these wishes.

Allu Arjun, Tovino Thomas send Father’s day wishes

Allu Arjun wished all fathers in the world, with a special wish for his own father and frequent collaborator, Allu Aravind. The duo has not only a personal but also a professional relationship. His caption read, "Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in world. Spl wishes to the best father in the world." As the father-son duo shares a bond that blurs personal and professional, it is sure that the duo is a combo to look up to.

Tovino’s wish for Father’s Day was simple and sweet. The Neelavelicham actor wrote a simple caption of "Happy Father’s day" with a picture of them together, sharing a laugh. The picture exuded affection between the two. Even earlier, his father had gone viral when Tovino shared a picture of them working out.

Sitara Ghattamaneni penned a heartfelt note for ‘biggest cheerleader’ Mahesh Babu

Sitara Ghattamaneni wished her father and ‘biggest cheerleader’ a Happy Father’s Day. Mahesh Babu’s daughter also shared a moment of fun with him on social media. Without a doubt, the duo seems to share a great bond. Sitara wrote in her caption, "To my superdad and my biggest cheerleader #HappyFathersDay Nanna... Love you to the moon and back."

Meanwhile, several other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Pandit, and others also wished their father’s on the special occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share a video consisting of a series of photos of herself with her father. The Theeran Adhyaayam Ondru actress has habitually shared heartwarming messages every Father’s Day. This time around as well, she made no exception. Deeming him as her pillar of strength, Rakul let everyone know how much she loved her father. Rakul wrote, "Happpppy fathers dayyyy to my pillar of strength !! We don’t need a day to thankyou for everything you have done for us and the values , discipline and way of life you have taught us but still it’s nice to say it out loud that we love you more than you know .. my daddy strongest." The video, along with the caption, is sure to convey the great bond she shares with her father.

Radhika Pandit, in her Instagram post, shared her happiness that her kids share the same bond with her husband Yash that she did with her father. The post she shared was filled with warmth and love for both men in her life. The pictures the Adhuri actress posted showed the KGF actor applying nail paint and playing chess with his kids. "I have always been a Daddy's girl, always running to him for everything..(be it permission denied by mom, for advice, sometimes simply to talk) he is my guide, my pillar, my hero!! Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, with their Dadda. Happy Father's day to all the best Dads out there!" read her caption.

Namrata Shirodkar’s wish on Father’s Day was an appreciation for her husband, Mahesh Babu. Like her daughter, she too made it clear to one and all that the Spyder actor is a great father. She also shared that there is no dull moment with the actor. "Never a dull moment with you #HappyFathersDay MB... We love you," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Along with Namrata, another star wife also shared an appreciation post for her husband. Sneha Reddy shared a video with Allu Arjun of candid moments with her kids. The video is sure to put a smile on the faces of whoever watches it. Her caption read, "#happyfathersday #weloveyou #love #family #goals #bestfather"

