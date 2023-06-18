Father's Day 2023: Yash paints 4-year-old daughter Ayra's nails; Here's a look at UNSEEN side of Rocky Bhai

On the occasion of Father's Day, Yash's wife and former actress Radhika Pandit shared a series of photos and they are an absolute treat. As we all know, Yash is a hands-on dad and loves spending enough time with his toddlers- Ayra and Yatharv. The unseen photos shared by Radhika speak volumes of the same.

One of the photos sees Yash applying nail paint on daughter Ayra's leg and we can't stop gushing over the father-daughter moment. In the second picture, the KGF star can be seen playing chess with his son; all these moments are worth waiting for. "Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, with their Dadda. Happy Father's day to all the best Dads out there!!," wrote Radhika Pandit as she shared these oh-so-adorable photos on Instagram.

Yash and Radhika were blessed with their first child- a little angel, Ayra on December 2, 2018, and they welcomed their second child- son Yatharv on October 30, 2019.

Yash's Father's Day moments with his kids

To note, Yash moved into a luxury duplex in Bengaluru in 2021 and the latest photos also give us a glimpse of his new home. There is no denying, Ayra and Yatharv are all about love, happiness and pure joy in these unseen photos shared on Father's Day 2023.

On the work front, Yash is yet to confirm his next film after KGF: Chapter 2. As revealed first by Pinkvilla, he is in talks for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Ranbir will play the part of Lord Ram while Alia Bhatt is confirmed as Sita in this Nitesh Tiwari epic. However, Yash continues to be in talks for Raavan's role in Ramayana.

Besides, he is likely to team up with Mollywood director Geethu Mohandas. "Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last one year. Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with," our source had revealed earlier. Now all eyes are on Yash's next film, which will be tentatively called Yash 19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; On floors in December