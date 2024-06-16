Father’s Day 2024: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj, here’s how South superstars are celebrating their superheroes

Like how Mother’s Day is dedicated to all the lovely mothers out there, Father’s Day is also a universally accepted day to celebrate and remember fathers, who have sacrificed and provided for their children. South celebs like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and more took to their social media handles to pen sweet tributes on this special day.

Father’s Day 2024 wishes

Allu Arjun’s Father’s Day wish for Allu Aravind

Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a lovely moment with his father, Allu Aravind. He shared a photo, seemingly from the launch of his AAA cinemas, where he could be seen buttoning the collar button of his father’s blazer.

“Happy Father’s Day… to every father in the world (heart emoji)”, he wrote.

Chiranjeevi remembers his first hero on Father’s Day

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with his father on the sets of one of his movies. In his caption, he expressed how a father was everyone’s ‘first hero’, as he wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran remember their father

While Father’s Day is a special day for everyone, it is bittersweet for those who have lost their fathers. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran lost their father in 1997, exactly 27 years ago on this date.

Prithvi and Indrajith remembered their father by sharing their favorite pictures of the influential Mollywood figure.

Rakul Preet Singh pens emotional note on Father’s Day

Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, wished both her father and father-in-law with an emotional note on Instagram. Check out her post below!

Shruti Haasan’s Father’s Day wish for Kamal Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a series of stories, celebrating her father and legendary actor Kamal Haasan on Father’s Day. But the highlight of them all was a creative singing session between the two.

In her caption to the post, Shruti wrote, “Dearest Appa, thank you for being our father, and am so thankful for all the beautiful creative memories.”

Kajal Aggarwal’s Father’s Day wish for hubby Gautam Kitchlu

