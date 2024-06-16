Father's Day 2024: Nayanthara shares a heartwarming video of Vignesh Shivan playing with their twins Uyir and Ulag

Nayanthara, an avid social media user, never misses a chance to share glimpses of her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children's precious moments. On the joyous occasion of Father's Day today (June 16), Nayanthara shared a wonderful video of her better half and ‘Best Appa in the whole world’, Vignesh Shivan with their twins, to wish him.

The Jawan actress dropped a video featuring her husband’s precious moments with their twins Uyir and Ulag to celebrate him. It features a few precious occasions where Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen spending a wonderful time with their adorable twins.

Nayanthara drops special post for Vignesh Shivan on Father’s Day

Nayanthara took to her Instagram and, sharing a lovely glimpse, she wrote, “@wikkiofficial Happy Father’s Day to the Bessssssttttt Appa in the world our whole world revolves around you You are our EVERYTHING.”

The actress concluded her post by showering love on Vignesh. She expressed her love for him and on behalf of their twins.

Nayanthara wrote, “Your unconditional LOVE for Us & all that you do for us means everything. We are blessed to be yours. We love you sooooooo much Appaaaaaaaa- UYIR n ULAG.”

Soon after Nayanthara's post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and expressed their love and blessings for the wonderful family.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Cutest video I have seen on the internet today.” Another user commented, “The best daddy for his kids.”

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara is currently gearing up for her next sports drama titled Test. The project is helmed by S Sashikanth. Apart from the actress, the movie also features actors R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others, who make up the ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, she also recently wrapped up shooting the last leg of her next comedy-drama titled Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by the filmmaker Dude Vicky. Yogi Babu, who also features in the film, plays a big part in it.

Additionally, Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly will be collaborating on a Malayalam movie titled Dear Students.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nayanthara exudes elegance in polka dot saree and sleeveless blouse as she attends friend’s wedding with Vignesh Shivan