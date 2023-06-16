Father's Day: Mahesh Babu to Vikram; South actors who give their sons tough competition in looks and fitness

Father's Day is just around the corner and we hope you are all set to celebrate the special day with your best man. On Sunday, June 18, the world celebrates the special Father's Day, which is a day to honour and shower love on them for all sacrifices and life they provided. On that note, we bring the dads of the South film industry, who are super fit and young so that they can easily give tough competition to their sons and daughters.

We have South superstars, who are in their 40s and 50s, and have big children but still don't look like fathers. Yes, stars like Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Mammootty and many others are fathers of two children but look super fit, handsome and stylish. They can give tough competition to their sons in terms of everything.

Let's take a look at the list of South dads who can give a run for money to their children.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is 47 years old and the father of two kids- Gautam, who is 17 years old, and Sitara, 11 years old. But does he look like a father from any angle? Our answer is simply 'NO'. The actor defines as handsome and is known as the Prince and Greek God of Tollywood, which he rights fits. Not just looks, the actor is also super fit and does regular workouts in the gym. His sartorial choices don't need any special mention. The Okkadu actor simply nails everything he wears. Well, although his kids are young right now, Mahesh Babu can literally give a run for money to anyone in terms of everything, be it looks or fitness.



Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, is a super fit and handsome dad too. Yes, he has a son, who is 32 years old, and a daughter named Vismaya. Did ever watch his workout videos, even at the age of 63, he does it like a pro. And be it mundu, casual, or suit, he fits into every outfit like a perfectionist. Not just on-screen with his performance, but even off-screen Mohanlal is the best competition to the young generation. For the unversed, even his son Pranav is an actor. He made his debut with the Malayalam film Hridayam and won audiences' hearts with his performance.



Mammootty

No one and nothing can beat this father and son-pair. Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are poster figures of good looks, talent, style, physique, and whatnot. The megastar is 71 years old. Can you believe it and he experiments with fashion and totally kills it. Be it wearing a pink suit or multicolored shirt, long hair, or classic mundu.

Although there is no one like Mammootty, DQ has definitely lived up to the expectations set by his father. This dashing father-son duo is one of the best in the Malayalam film industry. And the Bazook actor also has a daughter named Kutty Surumi and three grandchildren as well. Nowhere does he look like a father or grandfather. The actor is definitely aging backward and his photos are enough proof.



Akkineni Nagarjuna

Did you ever look at Nagarjuna's photos when he was a teenager? You will definitely know that this man has changed a bit. He is the father of two big boys, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who are also top actors in the Telugu film industry. It's hard to believe that he is the dad of the two. The actor looks more like their elder brother.

The Ghost actor is 63 years old as well and has been ruling the Telugu film industry for years. He continues to give his sons and young actors tough competition in every field, looks, physique, and not to mention in box-office collections.

Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most handsome actors in the Tamil film industry. He has a huge female following, girls go gaga watching him perform on the screen. The actor is a perfect combination of talent and good looks. The 57 years old actor undergoes experiments with different looks, undergoes transformation for every film, and leaves everyone stunned.

Did you notice his Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions look in long hair, and swag-filled outfits? There is absolutely nobody who can carry any look with so much ease and confidence. Well, he has a son Dhruv, who is 25 years old and looks as great as his father. But even Dhruv will agree that there is no one like Vikram.

