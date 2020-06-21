Father's Day: Rashmika Mandanna calls for double celebrations as she wishes her parents on their anniversary

Rashmika Mandanna is a happy soul as today marks the occasion of Father's Day and also her parents' marriage anniversary. The actress has shared an adorable tweet dedicated to them.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on cloud nine as she has been enjoying the best phase of her career for the past few years. The stunning beauty who made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie titled Kirik Party has come a long way now and is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry. She has appeared in movies like Geetha Govindam, Devadas, and Sarileru Neekevvaru most of which have been declared hits at the box office.

Recently, the actress has shared a tweet on her Twitter handle in which she talks about the double celebrations which are happening at her home right now. The reason is clearly stated in her caption that reads, “Double celebration at home today yo! Happy Anniversary you two! And Happy Father’s Day Papsiiiii! I love you!” Rashmika has also added an adorable picture of her parents along with the same that is definitely hard to miss for any of us.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s tweet below:

Double celebration at home today yo!

Happy Anniversary you two!

And Happy Father’s Day Papsiiiii!

I love you! pic.twitter.com/YdB5meAUKK — Rashmika Mandanna (iamRashmika) June 21, 2020

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie Bheeshma co-starring Nithiin as the male lead. The romantic action-comedy has been directed by Venky Kudumula. Rashmika will next be seen in the Kannada movie titled Pogaru which also features Dhruva Sarja, Dhananjay, Kai Greene, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Nanda Kishore. She has also been roped in alongside Allu Arjun in the Telugu action thriller Pushpa which has been directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen.

