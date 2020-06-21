  1. Home
Father's Day: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates the occasion with her 'cutest papa bear'; Watch VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared an adorable post dedicated to her father on the special occasion of Father's Day. Check out her latest Instagram post.
June 21, 2020
One of the most popular and beautiful actresses from the South, Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her acting prowess in movies. The stunning diva has given been a part of a few Bollywood movies too. Tamannaah never fails to impress her fans whenever she posts something on social media. Be it her stunning selfies or be it some hilarious video, the actress surely knows how to catch everyone’s attention on the platform.

Tamannaah has recently shared another post on Instagram to mark the occasion of Father’s Day. She has also shared a video along with the same which is all things adorable. The actress stands nearby her father as he cuts a cake to celebrate the special day. The diva looks amazing clad in a champagne pink crop top and blue jeans. She has also shared a sweet note for her father along with the post that reads, “Happy Father’s Day to the cutest papa bear.”

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day to the cutest papa bear

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (tamannaahspeaks) on

On the work front, Tamannaah will be venturing into Bollywood again with the movie Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. She will then be seen in the Telugu sports-action drama Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sampath Nandi. Tamannaah is also a part of That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen featuring Kangana Ranaut.

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand to play rival Kabaddi coaches in Seetimaarr?)

