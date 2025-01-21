Fauji director Hanu Raghavapudi shares BIG update on Prabhas starrer period war drama; ‘We have created…’

Prabhas has a stellar lineup of projects at the moment. While his last release, Kalki 2898 AD, was a blockbuster, the actor is set to explore multiple genres in his upcoming films, including a period historical drama with Hanu Raghavapudi. This movie is tentatively titled Fauji.

While excitement for each of these projects has been slowly building up among fans, it was filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi himself who spilled some beans about what audiences can expect from his next project with Prabhas.

Speaking with Rajesh Manne in an interview, the director teased that audiences are in for a never-before-seen spectacle in the movie, and they will be left surprised by the unique world they have created for the film.

In his words, “My film with Prabhas garu will be quite surprising. We have created a never-before world for the film."

For the unversed, back in December 2024, there were reports about Prabhas sustaining an injury while working on the sets of Fauji. It all started when the actor missed attending the premiere of his previous film, Kalki 2898 AD, in Japan.

Later, the Rebel Star issued a message explaining that he had injured his ankle while filming his current project.

He said, “Thank you for always showering so much love on me and my work. I had been looking forward to going to Japan for a long time. However, I am very sorry to say that I sprained my ankle during filming and was unable to attend. Our distributor, Twin, has been extremely supportive, and we are grateful for all their efforts in getting Kalki 2898 AD ready for release on Friday, January 3rd. I hope to see you soon. — Prabhas.”

