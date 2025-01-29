Fauji: Is Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi's movie inspired by THIS classic film of Shah Rukh Khan?

Prabhas has several promising films in the pipeline, including one with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The duo has teamed up for a project tentatively titled Fauji. Recently, rumors suggested that the movie is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Veer-Zaara. However, OTTPlay has dismissed these speculations as "baseless."

According to the report, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi has written an original story for the Prabhas starrer. The film will be a period drama with elements of action and romance. The rumors about Fauji being inspired by Veer-Zaara are completely false. However, the Kalki 2898 AD actor will indeed play an army officer in the movie.

During a recent interview with Rajesh Manne, director Hanu spilled some beans about the project and provided some updates. He shared that the script was crafted specifically for Prabhas and stated that the storyline was entirely fresh. "Its storyline, script and background are completely new, and undoubtedly, the actor will do complete justice by pulling it off with perfect finesse," the filmmaker said.

Hanu Raghavapudi also expressed that once audiences watch the film in theaters, they will see how well Prabhas meets their expectations. He assured that fans will not be disappointed.

Earlier, Prabhas suffered an injury while filming Fauji. Reports stated that he badly sprained his ankle during the shoot. Due to the injury, he had to cancel his travel plans to Japan. His previous film, Kalki 2898 AD, was premiering there, but he was unable to attend.

However, he shared a message with his fans and said, "Thank you for always showering so much love on me and my work. I had been looking forward to going to Japan for a long time. However, I am very sorry to say that I sprained my ankle during filming and was unable to attend. Our distributor, Twin, has been extremely supportive, and we are grateful for all their efforts in getting Kalki 2898 AD ready for release on Friday, January 3rd. I hope to see you soon."

Apart from Fauji, the actor will be seen in Salaar Part 2, The Raja Saab, Spirit and Kalki 2898 Part 2, amongst others.