Fauzi: After set images get leaked, makers of Prabhas’ period actioner issue warning, 'Necessary action will be taken'

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been in the news for quite some time, with reports suggesting that the Rebel Star is actively involved in the shoot. However, after images from the set were reportedly leaked on social media, the makers issued a warning against their circulation.

Makers of Prabhas’ Fauzi issue warning after set images leak

Taking to their social media handle, the makers of Fauzi wrote, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning, any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved. These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming to the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content.”

Here’s the post:

In line with this, director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote, “We’ve poured our hearts into Fauzi to give you something truly special. We humbly request everyone not to spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be, together in theatres.”

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film features the actor as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and presents an alternative, fictionalized retelling of historical events.

The movie is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada appearing in key roles.

Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on Independence Day this year, but the final release date will now depend on the completion of the shoot. As per the latest reports, the film might hit the big screens in December 2026.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy film revolves around Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star will headline the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Triptii Dimri as the co-lead and Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist, the film is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

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