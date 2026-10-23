Fauzi Glimpse: Prabhas owns his ‘rebel’ persona for battle against imperial forces; Film releases on March 19, 2027

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is an eagerly awaited period action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. As the Rebel Star celebrates his 47th birthday, the makers have unveiled a new glimpse of the actor, showcasing his rebellious spirit and commanding screen presence.

Fauzi Glimpse: Prabhas unleashes a storm with new glimpse

Titled File No. 25, the glimpse opens with a sequence featuring Subhas Chandra Bose meeting Adolf Hitler against the backdrop of World War II. Bose seeks assistance in his fight against British imperial rule, but Hitler rejects the possibility of an alliance.

Watch it here:

The glimpse of Fauzi then highlights the role of an intelligence operative working alongside Bose in the struggle against British rule. The character is described as having developed a code that surpasses even the German Enigma code, underscoring his exceptional intelligence and strategic abilities.

When Hitler asks for the man's name, Bose replies that he has none and is known only as “Fauji.” The name is subsequently rendered as “Fauzi” in the German or Austrian pronunciation, setting the stage for Prabhas' powerful introduction.

As Prabhas portrays a soldier in the Azad Hind Fauj, the actor makes a striking impression with his powerful look. Apart from the Rebel Star, the film features Imanvi as the female lead, while Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada play key roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2026. However, the period action drama was subsequently postponed and is now slated to hit the big screen on March 19, 2027.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film received a mixed response from audiences and had an underwhelming run at the box office.

Apart from Fauzi, the actor will headline the action thriller Spirit , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Featuring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the film is expected to revolve around an officer attempting to bring down a major network. Vivek Oberoi is reportedly set to play the primary antagonist. Initially scheduled for release on March 5, 2027, the film has since been postponed to October 23, 2027.

Additionally, Prabhas has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his upcoming lineup.

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