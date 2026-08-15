Fauzi New Look: Fans react to Prabhas’ faceless, lean poster from Hanu Raghavapudi’s film, call it ‘cinematic brilliance’

Prabhas starrer Fauzi is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2026. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film’s makers have unveiled a new poster for Independence Day this year, with several fans reacting to it.

Fans react to Prabhas’ new look from Fauzi

Taking to social media, the makers of Fauzi unveiled a brand-new poster featuring a massive, violent setting. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow.”

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Here’s the post:

Reacting to the new look from Fauzi, one user praised the poster as a work of cinematic brilliance and expressed confidence that the film would break box office records in 2026.

Another netizen expressed surprise at Prabhas’ look and urged Hanu Raghavapudi to prepare the audience for it ahead of the film’s release. Moreover, another person noted the contrast between peace on one side and violence on the other, with the Charminar in the middle, and praised Hanu Raghavapudi for creating such a compelling visual.

A fourth user highlighted Prabhas ’ willingness to explore different characters and genres, noting that each of his roles has been distinct from the others. The user added that the success of these films ultimately depends on the directors’ execution and presentation, citing Baahubali, Kalki, and Salaar as examples of films that worked exceptionally well, while also mentioning Radhe Shyam and The Raja Saab as instances where the results were comparatively different.

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Here are the reactions:

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The film reportedly stars the actor as a British Indian soldier and presents a fictional story set against a historical backdrop.

The film also features internet personality Imanvi as the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada play key roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next star in the action film Spirit . Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to feature the Rebel Star as a police officer attempting to bring down a major criminal network.

With Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead, the film will also feature Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

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