Fauzi: Prabhas’ actioner to release on March 18, 2027 instead of Spirit? Teaser likely out on Rebel star’s birthday

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was initially expected to release in theaters in December 2026. However, after the makers confirmed that the film had been postponed, it now appears that it could release in March 2027 instead of Prabhas' film Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Fauzi: Prabhas starrer to release on March 18, 2027?

According to a report by Gulte, Fauzi is eyeing a theatrical release on March 18, 2027. The makers are reportedly filming the interval block and are expected to wrap up the entire production by mid-December 2026.

If this happens, Prabhas’ much-awaited actioner Spirit, which was announced for release on March 5, 2027, could potentially be postponed, as the actor’s two films are unlikely to release in the same month.

However, this is only a report for now, and there has been no official confirmation from the team. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to release the teaser of Fauzi on October 23, 2026, coinciding with Prabhas’ 47th birthday.

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas as an officer in a fictional story set against a historical backdrop. The film marks the acting debut of internet personality Imanvi, who plays the female lead. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada are also part of the cast in pivotal roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next star in the action thriller Spirit . Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to feature the actor as an officer attempting to bring down a major network. With Triptii Dimri playing the female lead, the film will also feature Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist.

Additionally, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his lineup. The project is already in production, with a prominent pan-Indian actor also said to be making a cameo appearance.

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