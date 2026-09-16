Fauzi: Prabhas starrer period actioner eyes February 2027 release? Here's what we know

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was originally slated for a theatrical release on December 3, 2026. However, reports indicate that the movie might be pushed to February 2027 instead.

Fauzi: Prabhas’ period action to hit big screens for February 2027?

According to Telugu360, the makers are considering delaying the release of Fauzi to next year due to extensive post-production work. While Prabhas is expected to complete his shoot soon, several other portions of the film still need to be filmed.

For now, the production team for Fauzi is leaning toward a February 2027 release plan. Meanwhile, Netflix holds the digital rights to the film, and the makers are currently in talks with the streaming platform. An official update has not been made yet, but a finalized release date is expected to be announced soon.

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas as a British Indian soldier in a fictional story set against a historical backdrop. The film also marks the debut of internet personality Imanvi as the female lead, alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next star in the action film Spirit . Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to feature the Rebel Star as a police officer attempting to bring down a major network.

With Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead, the film will also feature Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

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