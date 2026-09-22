Fauzi: Prabhas starrer producer confirms film to be delayed from December 3, calls it grand like Baahubali

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is an upcoming period action drama that was initially scheduled to release on December 3, 2026. However, the film’s producer has now confirmed that its release has been postponed to 2027.

Fauzi: Prabhas starrer postpones from December 2026 release

Speaking at the Paradise pre-release event, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the delay. He said, “ Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it’s a next-level movie. You haven’t seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It’s a movie of that scale. However, a small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It’s such a massive and great movie.”

While the postponement has been officially confirmed, the makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas as an officer in a fictional story set against a historical backdrop. The film marks the acting debut of internet personality Imanvi, who plays the female lead. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada are also part of the cast in pivotal roles.

According to reports, the film could arrive in theatres in February 2027, although an official confirmation regarding the new release date is still awaited.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next star in the action thriller Spirit . Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to feature the actor as an officer attempting to bring down a major network.

With Triptii Dimri playing the female lead, the film will also feature Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Additionally, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his lineup. The project is reportedly already in production, with a prominent pan-Indian actor also said to be making a cameo appearance.

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