Fauzi: Prabhas’s film with Hanu Raghavapudi to release in 2 parts, a prequel planned for…

Fauzi, starring Prabhas, officially announced its title on the Baahubali actor's birthday this year. Now, the film's director, Hanu Raghavapudi, has confirmed that the movie will be a two-part cinematic venture, with a prequel planned for a later release.

Hanu Raghavapudi confirms Prabhas’ Fauzi to have a prequel

In a recent update, Hanu Raghavapudi revealed that Fauzi will include a prequel film that will explore a different dimension from the first installment. He explained that the team is portraying one aspect of Prabhas' character in the current movie, while the second installment is expected to delve into another perspective.

Hanu also mentioned that there is plenty of material from India's colonial past-stories that ended tragically but could have been fairy tales in another reality, and added that he has incorporated a few real-life experiences that personally inspired him.

Interestingly, the filmmaker emphasized his desire to portray freedom fighters in a bright and positive light. He underlined that it is important to celebrate them as true heroes by creating aspirational films, rather than presenting their stories in a grim or sorrowful manner.

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period drama epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The movie features the actor as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and offers an alternative, fictionalized retelling of historical events.

The flick is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher appearing in key roles. The movie is expected to release on August 14, 2026.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas will next be seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi/Pongal.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie follows a carefree youngster who plans to sell his late grandfather's mansion for a huge profit. However, things take a dark turn when his grandfather's malevolent spirit opposes him, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic events.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the actor also has the movie Spirit in his lineup. The cop action drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj confirmed in key roles.

ALSO READ: Bison OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama actioner online