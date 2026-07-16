Fauzi Release Date: Prabhas starrer period action drama to hit big screens on December 3

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been in the works for quite some time. The makers have finally confirmed that the film will release in theaters on December 3, 2026.

Fauzi Release Date

Taking to their social media handle, the makers wrote, “AJÑĀTAPARVA (The Unknown Chapter) ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS,” confirming the movie’s release date.

The new poster features Prabhas in a bloodied look as he sits amid a war-torn landscape surrounded by fallen soldiers.

Here’s the post:

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The film reportedly stars the actor as a British Indian soldier and presents a fictional story set against a historical backdrop.

The film also features internet personality Imanvi as the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada play key roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy follows Raja and his conflict with the spirit of his late grandfather, who continues to haunt a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences upon its release and is now available to stream on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next star in the action film Spirit . Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to feature the Rebel Star as a police officer attempting to bring down a major criminal network.

With Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead, the film will also feature Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Additionally, Prabhas also has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his upcoming lineup. Production on the film is already underway, with portions featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan having been completed. Recently, director Nag Ashwin shared that work on the film is progressing at a “rapid pace.”

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