Fauzi Update: Prabhas starrer officially confirms Anupam Kher for period actioner, 'It's an honor to have you'

Fauzi, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is expected to hit the big screens during Dussehra 2026. While initial reports indicated that Bollywood actor Anupam Kher would be part of the project, the makers have now officially confirmed it with a recent post.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher joins Prabhas’ Fauzi

In a recent post on social media, the makers of Fauzi officially announced that Anupam Kher will be part of the period action drama. In the shared post, the makers also wished the veteran actor on his birthday.

Sharing the post, the team wrote, “Wishing the phenomenal Anupam Kher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead.”

Here’s the post:

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film features the actor as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and presents an alternative, fictionalized retelling of historical events.

The movie is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada appearing in key roles.

As per reports, the period actioner is expected to release around Dussehra or November 2026. Initially, the makers had planned to release the movie on Independence Day this year, but the final release date will now depend on the completion of the shoot.

However, all these details remain speculative for now and will only be confirmed by the makers.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy film revolves around the story of Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star will headline the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Triptii Dimri as the co-lead and Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist, the movie is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3 to be shelved before Shankar begins Velpari? Here’s what we know