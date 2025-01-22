Fear OTT Release Date: When and Where to watch Vedhika and Arvind Krishna’s psychological thriller

The 2024 release, psychological thriller Fear was one of the year-ending films which did a decent job at the box office. Starring Vedhika and Arvind Krishna in the lead roles, the movie grabbed attention for its screenplay and plot, along with the individual performances. And now, the Telugu flick is all set to release digitally on OTT.

When and Where to watch Fear online

Psychological thriller drama Fear is all set to make its digital release online. The film premiered on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video today, January 22, 2024, and is now available for fans to stream online.

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Fear

The plot of Fear revolves around a girl named Sindhu (played by Vedhika), whose world seems to shatter into a billion pieces after her boyfriend vanishes one fine day. She gradually loses her mental stability, due to which she is confined to a mental asylum.

However, what follows next is a complete turn of events inside the asylum, where she is made to confront the evil forces inside her. These are the forces that have driven her to the brink of insanity and it is only after conquering them, that can she uncover the truth and escape the clutches of her past.

Cast and crew of Fear

Fear features Vedhika and Arvind Krishna in lead roles, along with Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sayaji Shinde, Anish Kuruvilla, Satya Krishnan, Sahithi Dasari and more. The movie is directed by Haritha Gogineni and is bankrolled by Dattatreya Media. Fear’s music score is handled by Anup Rubens.

The film hit the theaters on December 14, 2024. It was initially launched in January 2024.

