FEFKA demands names of sexual abuse perpetrators in Malayalam cinema mentioned in Hema Commission report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has requested that the names of all accused mentioned in the Hema Commission report must be revealed. The union issued a public statement on Wednesday, August 28, has demanded the names of the sexual abuse perpetrators in the Malayalam film industry. The committee has also taken into account the gravity of the situation and how important the Hema Committee report is.

The statement read, "We are aware of the criticism against the silence we maintained in the issue. We do not want to issue empty, fancy statements but recommend strong action and policies that will bring about a huge change within the industry." FEFKA mentioned that the names of the accused should be made public and anyone who is found guilty should be punished for the crimes they committed.

The statement comes in the wake of a #MeToo wave following the release of the Hema Committee report, which disclosed the abysmal working conditions and widespread sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

On August 27, all office bearers of AMMA, including its president and actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions amid a torrent of sexual harassment and assault allegations against several personalities in the industry, including some members of the AMMA executive committee.

According to a report by Onmanorama, FEFKA is planning to analyse the Hema Committee report and release it. FEFKA has also pledged to support the survivors with legal and psychological assistance. The union’s steering committee meeting is scheduled between September 2 and 4, during which other steering committee members will discuss the Hema Committee report. B Unnikrishnan will also reportedly be a part of the meeting. "We are also taking opinions of the women members prior to publishing the analysis report," the statement concluded.

On the other hand, after the entire AMMA committee dissolved, a public statement was released. It mentioned that a new governing body will be elected in next two months. "Meanwhile, the outgoing governing body will continue to operate in a temporary capacity to ensure that AMMA's ongoing activities, including health and treatment assistance for its esteemed members, proceed without disruption," the statement added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

