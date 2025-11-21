'Few years ago I had pretty much given up on...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a note as she flaunts back muscles in workout pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always prioritized her health, be it physical, mental, or emotional. Now, the actress has proved her resilience once again with new images shared on her social media handle, accompanied by an inspirational note.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout pictures

Sharing the images on social media, Samantha wrote, “Action mode. Beast mode. A few years ago, I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn't in my genes. I'd see other people with great backs and think, ‘Yeah, that's not going to be me.’ But I was wrong. And honestly, I'm glad I was.”

The actress added that she was going to show off her transformation because the work and effort it had taken to get there were incredibly intense. She explained that she had kept showing up even on days when she didn't feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, and when quitting would have been easier.

Samantha emphasized that strength training had become her best friend over the years. Finally, she urged anyone close to giving up not to quit, adding that their future self would be grateful if they kept going.

See it here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru spotted together

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her rumored beau Raj Nidimoru were spotted together as they arrived at the airport. Earlier, the actress had shared a picture with The Family Man co-creator, creating speculation among fans that she had made her relationship official online. Reportedly, the actress and the director fell in love while working together on the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next expected to appear in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The upcoming show is headlined by Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur, with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi playing pivotal roles.

Moreover, the Anjaan actress is all set to return to the big screen soon with her new Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. Although the project was announced some time ago, Samantha recently confirmed that shooting for the film is currently underway.

Additionally, there are rumors that she might appear alongside STR in Vetrimaaran's Arasan, though this has not been confirmed yet.

