Fight Club Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s maiden production film

Fight Club, starring Uriyadi fame Vijay Kumar, Kaarthekeyan Santhanam, Shankar Thas, Avinash Raghudevan, and Monisha Monica Menon in the leading roles, was directed by Abbas A Rahmath under director Lokesh Kanagaraj's production house G Squad.

The film is a revenge story based on the backdrops of North Chennai. It was released in theaters today with little expectations, considering Lokesh Kanagraj was associated with the film. Considering the reactions by netizens, let's see if the film is en route to becoming a hit in theaters or not.

Check out netizen's reaction to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Fight Club

Analyzing the tweets by various users on X (formerly Twitter), it seems that Fight Club has only managed to satiate a part of viewers. Many well-known industry trackers and other users have seemed to appreciate the movie for the violence, stunts, and grounded, slick action. Some others have seemed to transition to the other side and have gone on to criticize how the film is sloppy in the making.

The criticisms raised in the film seem to highly cruciate the screenplay of the film, highlighting how they paid more attention to detail on the technical aspects of the film and forgot to create a more comprehensive and well-established movie.

Fight Club was written by director Abbas A. Rahmath himself, with music composed by Govind Vasantha. The film also had a technical crew of people like Leon Britto, Vicky and Amrin Abubakker, Kripakaran P, and Ezhumalai Adikesavan handling the film's cinematography, stunts, editing, and art direction. The film also had Leo fame actor-choreographer Sandy Master co-ordinating the dance numbers.

What's next for Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is next set to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in his next film, tentatively called Thalaivar 171, which will be filmed once the actor completes his film Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel.

Thalaivar 171 is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, with rumors of casting going around pretty smoothly. The film's makers are apparently considering Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva for crucial roles, along with rumors of Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the film. If the latter is true, it will mean that both superstars will once again appear in a movie together after SRK starrer Ra One.

