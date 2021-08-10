Fight master dies of electrocution on Kannada movie sets; Ajay Rao REVEALS 'I heard their screams and rushed'

A 35-year-old fight master, identified as Vivek, was electrocuted during the shooting of a Kannada movie, Love You Rachchu. The team, along with the lead actors were shooting for the film in Jogenahalli near Bidad on Monday, August 9. According to media reports, the team was shooting for the film at a private resort and an entire crew of stunts was a part of the fight scene.

The team was using a metal rope and cranes for the fight sequence. While shooting for a scene, Vivek came in contact with a high tension wire and died on the spot. The police has detained the stunt master Vinod Master and team on charges of negligence and shooting at the location without permission.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the lead actor of the film, Ajay Rao revealed, "I was sitting 200 metres away from the spot where the fight was being shot. I heard their screams and rushed to see what happened and came to know that Vivek died on the spot. I was not part of the scene. A high tension line was nearby and there was water around the spot stocked by the film crew for the fight scene. I refused to be part of the stunt scene due to COVID and I did not wish to come in contact with them."

