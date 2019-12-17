Fighter: Janhvi Kapoor gets THIS whopping amount as remuneration for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer

As per the latest news reports, the stunning diva is getting Rs 3.5 Crore as remuneration in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda will be essaying the lead character in the upcoming south flick titled Fighter. This film will have Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. As per the latest news reports, the stunning diva is getting Rs 3.5 Crore as remuneration in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer. There is no official word from the makers of the film about the stunner Janhvi Kapoor's remuneration for the film Fighter. The fans and film audience are very excited to see the dazzling stars Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor share screen space for the first time.

The Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda is working very hard for his other film called World Famous Lover. This film is helmed by director Kranthi Madhav. The film will see the Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda opposite four gorgeous leading actresses. The four leading ladies of the film World Famous Lover are Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. The Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda shared the posters of the film with each of the leading ladies of the film World Famous Lover. The posters of the film look very promising and intriguing as the Dear Comrade star will have four different story lines with the four female leads.

The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda will be essaying the character called Gautham. The character looks refreshing young and dynamic, who falls in love with the four stunning women. The film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead is backed by iSmart Shankar's Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The fans are very curious to find out what is in store for them with respect to the film Fighter.

