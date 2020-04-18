Fighter: Not Vijay Deverakonda, but Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was the first choice for the action drama

Allu Arjun was the original choice for Puri Jagannadh's pan-Indian project Fighter. Read on to know what circumstances led to the makers roping in Vijay Deverakonda instead.

Vijay Deverakonda who is currently one of the most sought-after actors down in the South is gearing up for his pan-Indian release titled Fighter. The movie will have onboard Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday too who will be collaborating with the Arjun Reddy star for the first time. However, did you know that Vijay was not the original choice for Fighter? Well, Puri Jagannadh was planning to cast Allu Arjun in this action-drama which has been co-produced by .

As the director-actor duo has worked together before, the script for Fighter was being narrated to the Stylish Star. However, he rejected it for some unknown reasons. Well, the story does not end here! The filmmaker then reportedly made certain changes to the script and next planned to cast his son Akash Puri Jagannadh as the male lead instead. But this plan got shelved too and the project finally came to Vijay Deverakonda’s hands who has also undergone physical training for the same.

The World Famous Lover actor had jetted off to Thailand a few months back for learning MMA to fit into his role in Fighter. Just a few days before the lockdown was being imposed, Vijay and Ananya were spotted multiple times at Mumbai where they had begun shooting for the movie already. Coming back to Allu Arjun, he will be next seen in Pushpa co-starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. His first look from the movie as Pushpa Raj has already been unveiled a few days back.

