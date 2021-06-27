Film critic and Bigg Boss contestant Kathi Mahesh meets with an accident; Severely injured and in ICU

Mahesh Kathi, actor and film critic, met with an accident while returning from his hometown Chittoor to Hyderabad on Friday.

Actor and popular film critic, Kathi Mahesh met with a road accident as he was returning from his hometown Chittoor to Hyderabad. On Friday, at Chandrasekhapuram, Kathi Mahesh's car rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Nellore.

Netizens on social media are sharing pictures of Kathi Mahesh from the accident locations. The pictures show Mahesh in a bad situation along with his car, which was heavily damaged. According to the reports, he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Nellore. Mahesh escaped with minor injuries after opening the airbags. However, he is yet to regain consciousness. The full details of the accident are yet to be known. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Kathi Mahesh is currently trending on social media and netizens are sending him speedy recovery wishes.

Kathi Mahesh began his journey as a short filmmaker with Edari Varsham in 2016. He is known for his controversial film reviews. He directed a film called Pesarattu in 2015. Mahesh made his acting debut with the 2014 film Hrudaya Kaleyam, in which he had a small role. He has appeared in a slew of Telugu films including Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Kobbari Matta, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu and Krack. Kathi Mahesh has also made his appearance in the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, where Jr NTR was the host.

