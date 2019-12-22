Filmfare Awards South 2019 Full Winners List: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan and others win BIG
The annual awards show season is here and celebrities are all set to celebrate the best of films, performances and music of 2019. The 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai and was attended by big talents of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Who's who from the South Film industry was seen at the awards ceremony. The star-studded night was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra. Some prominent names from the Southern film industry bagged the black lady.
Here's a look at Filmfare Awards South 2019's full winners list:
Best DOP: Rathnavelu - Rangasthalam
Best Choreography - Prabhudeva and Jani Master - Rowdy Baby, Maari 2
Best Female Debut (Tamil) - Raiza Wilson - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Female Debut (Malayalam) - Saniya Iyappan - Queen
Best Lyrics (Telugu) - Chandrabose - Rangasthalam
Best Lyrics (Tamil) - Karthik Neta, '96
Best Lyrics (Malayalam) - B K Harinarayan, Theevandi
Best Lyrics (Kannada) - Dr H. S. Venkateshamurthy, Hasiru Ribbon
Best Singer Male (Kannada) - Sanjith Hegde - Shaakuntle Sikkalu, Naduve Antaravirali
Best Singer Female (Kannada) - Bindhu Malini - Bhaavalokada, Nathicharami
Best Singer Female (Malayalam) - Anne Amie - Aararo, Koode
Best Singer Male (Malayalam) - Vijay Yesudas - Poomuthole, Joseph
Best Singer Female (Telugu) - Shreya Ghoshal, Mandaraa Mandaraa Bhaagmathie
Best Singer Male (Telugu) - Sid Sriram, Geetha Govindam
Best Singer Female (Tamil) - Chinmayi - '96
Best Singer Male (Tamil) - Sid Sriram, Hey Penne, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Music Director (Telugu) - Devi Sri Prasad, Rangasthalam
Best Music Director (Tamil) - Govind Vasantha, '96
Best Music Director (Malayalam) - Kailas Menon, Theevandi
Best Music Director (Kannada) - Vasuki Vaibhav, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu
Best Supporting Actor Male (Kannada) - Dhananjay, Tagaru
Best Supporting Actor Female (Kannada) - Sharanya, Nathicharami
Best Supporting Actor Female (Malayalam) - Savithri Sreedharan, Sudani From Nigeria
Best Supporting Actor Male (Malayalam) - Vinayakan, Ee.Ma.Yau.
Best Supporting Actor Female (Telugu) - Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rangasthalam
Best Supporting Actor Male (Telugu) - Jagapati Babu, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
Best Supporting Actor Male (Tamil) - Satyaraj, Kanna
Best Actress Critics Choice (Kannada) - Shruti Hariharan, Nathicharami
Best Actor Critics Choice (Kannada) - Sathish Ninasam, Ayogya
Best Actress Critics Choice (Tamil) - Aishwarya Rajessh, Kanna
Best Actor Critics Choice (Tamil) - Arvind Swamy, CCV
Best Actress Critics Choice (Malayalam) -Nimisha Sajayan, Eeda
Best Actor (Telugu) - Ram Charan, Rangasthalam
Best Director (Tamil) - Ramkumar, Ratsasan
Best Film (Tamil) - Pariyerum Perumal
Best Actor (Male) - Telugu Critics - Dulquer Salmaan, Mahanati
Best Actor (Female) - Telugu Critics - Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati
Best Actor (Male) - Tamil - Dhanush, Vada Chennai
Best Actor (Female) - Tamil - Trish, 96 The Movie
