Filmfare Awards South 2019 Full Winners List: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan and others win BIG

The 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai. Ram Charan won the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Rangasthalam while Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actor (Female) - Telugu Critics for Mahanati. Check out the full winners list.

The annual awards show season is here and celebrities are all set to celebrate the best of films, performances and music of 2019. The 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai and was attended by big talents of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Who's who from the South Film industry was seen at the awards ceremony. The star-studded night was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra. Some prominent names from the Southern film industry bagged the black lady.

Ram Charan won the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Rangasthalam while Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actor (Female) - Telugu Critics for Mahanati. The gorgeous Trisha Krishnan took away the Best Actor (Female) - Tamil award for 96 The Movie. Others who were recognised for their talent in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada were Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Arvind Swamy, Aishwarya Rajessh.



Here's a look at Filmfare Awards South 2019's full winners list:

Best DOP: Rathnavelu - Rangasthalam

Best Choreography - Prabhudeva and Jani Master - Rowdy Baby, Maari 2

Best Female Debut (Tamil) - Raiza Wilson - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Female Debut (Malayalam) - Saniya Iyappan - Queen

Best Lyrics (Telugu) - Chandrabose - Rangasthalam

Best Lyrics (Tamil) - Karthik Neta, '96

Best Lyrics (Malayalam) - B K Harinarayan, Theevandi

Best Lyrics (Kannada) - Dr H. S. Venkateshamurthy, Hasiru Ribbon

Best Singer Male (Kannada) - Sanjith Hegde - Shaakuntle Sikkalu, Naduve Antaravirali

Best Singer Female (Kannada) - Bindhu Malini - Bhaavalokada, Nathicharami

Best Singer Female (Malayalam) - Anne Amie - Aararo, Koode

Best Singer Male (Malayalam) - Vijay Yesudas - Poomuthole, Joseph

Best Singer Female (Telugu) - Shreya Ghoshal, Mandaraa Mandaraa Bhaagmathie

Best Singer Male (Telugu) - Sid Sriram, Geetha Govindam

Best Singer Female (Tamil) - Chinmayi - '96

Best Singer Male (Tamil) - Sid Sriram, Hey Penne, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Music Director (Telugu) - Devi Sri Prasad, Rangasthalam

Best Music Director (Tamil) - Govind Vasantha, '96

Best Music Director (Malayalam) - Kailas Menon, Theevandi

Best Music Director (Kannada) - Vasuki Vaibhav, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu

Best Supporting Actor Male (Kannada) - Dhananjay, Tagaru

Best Supporting Actor Female (Kannada) - Sharanya, Nathicharami

Best Supporting Actor Female (Malayalam) - Savithri Sreedharan, Sudani From Nigeria

Best Supporting Actor Male (Malayalam) - Vinayakan, Ee.Ma.Yau.

Best Supporting Actor Female (Telugu) - Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rangasthalam

Best Supporting Actor Male (Telugu) - Jagapati Babu, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Best Supporting Actor Male (Tamil) - Satyaraj, Kanna

Best Actress Critics Choice (Kannada) - Shruti Hariharan, Nathicharami

Best Actor Critics Choice (Kannada) - Sathish Ninasam, Ayogya

Best Actress Critics Choice (Tamil) - Aishwarya Rajessh, Kanna

Best Actor Critics Choice (Tamil) - Arvind Swamy, CCV

Best Actress Critics Choice (Malayalam) -Nimisha Sajayan, Eeda

Best Actor (Telugu) - Ram Charan, Rangasthalam

Best Director (Tamil) - Ramkumar, Ratsasan

Best Film (Tamil) - Pariyerum Perumal

Best Actor (Male) - Telugu Critics - Dulquer Salmaan, Mahanati

Best Actor (Female) - Telugu Critics - Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati

Best Actor (Male) - Tamil - Dhanush, Vada Chennai

Best Actor (Female) - Tamil - Trish, 96 The Movie

