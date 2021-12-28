Filmmaker Arunachalam Vaidyanathan tests positive for COVID-19, diagnosed with Omicron variant

Achchamundu! Achchamundu filmmaker Arunachalam Vaidyanathan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Sharing the unfortunate news Arunachalam Vaidyanathan posted on Twitter, "I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me thru WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media....Relax.. God bless everyone."

Divulging further details on his encounter with the virus, he shared, "I went to Khumb Mela, Did shoot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets....went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya....but once I came to US, I tested positive….Covid is like a masala film - No logic!" Recently, actor and comedian Vadivelu also tested positive for COVID-19 . Vadivelu most likely got infected as he visited London for the pre-production work of their upcoming film, Naai Sekar Returns.

Arun Vaidyanathan is presently busy with a children’s movie titled Shot Boot 3. The shooting of the film has finished. Bankrolled by Universe Creations and Tridents Arts, Shot Bhoot 3 stars Venkat Prabhu, Sneha and Yogi Babu in lead roles. Sneha will be seen playing a strict, authoritative mother in the film. Sneha did a cameo role in the Venkat Prabhu’s Goa. She has also worked with Arunachalam Vaidyanathan in his maiden project Achchamundu! Achchamundu. Veena virtuoso Rajesh Vaidhya has given the music for the film, while Sathish Suriya is handling film’s editing. The release date for the film is not out as of yet.