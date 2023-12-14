Filmmaker Clint Eastwood confirms he will watch Jigarthanda DoubleX; director Karthik Subbaraj REACTS

Jigarthanda DoubleX, featuring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, pays homage to the global film industry and its talented artists. It beautifully showcases the immense influence and impact of cinema on the world.

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this film also serves as a heartfelt tribute to the iconic filmmaker Clint Eastwood. Through the clever use of graphical techniques, Eastwood is depicted in the movie, becoming an integral part of its plot.

Recently when a user on X (formerly Twitter) tagged and asked Clint Eastwood’s official X handle to watch the film, the filmmaker’s social team acknowledged it and said, “Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You.”

Check out the official tweet by Clint Eastwood

The filmmaker, who is 93 years old, is currently engrossed in shooting his upcoming film and appears to have not yet found the time to watch Jigarthanda DoubleX. However, apparently he will make time for it in the near future.

Seeing the response from Clint Eastwood’s tweet, director Karthik Subbaraj also took to his X handle and shared, “Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon...This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India… Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does....

Advertisement

Moreover, he added “Thanks a lot @Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen.... Feeling Blessed.”

See Karthik Subbaraj’s tweet

The film Jigarthanda DoubleX is the prequel film to Karthik Subbaraj’s own film Jigarthanda. The film features Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, Ilavarasu, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in prominent roles.

In the backdrop of the 1970s, this movie delves into the partnership between a gangster and an aspiring filmmaker, as they collaborate to create a groundbreaking film that introduces the first dark-skinned hero in Indian cinema. Beyond its celebration of the art of filmmaking, this film beautifully captures the profound emotions and enduring power that this artform possesses, surpassing the limitations of time. At its heart, the film highlights the significance of renowned filmmaker Clint Eastwood, particularly his iconic Western-style movies such as A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

ALSO READ: From Japan to Jigarthanda DoubleX: Best Tamil movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms