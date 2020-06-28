Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao's sons fight over property dispute; Arun Kumar says he is co owner of house

During his media interaction, late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao's son Arun Kumar also denied taking any help from the industry's biggies like Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.

Late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao's son Taraka Prabhu and Arun Kumar have hit the headlines over their fight for property. The actors are fighting for the house located at Road No 46, Jubilee Hills. Arun Kumar recently interacted with the media and stated that he is the co-owner of the house and that all his documents have the address on it as a proof. The actor also went on to reveal that he is ready for the settlement.

"Being one of Dasari Narayana Rao's heirs and much like my brother and sister, I too have every right to claim ownership of the house. All my photo identity documents like Aadhar, Pan, and Passport have the same proof of identity with this house as my address of correspondence. I went to my house to collect a document delivered by a courier service provider and I was not in an inebriated condition at all. It's joint property and I can go to my house anytime," says Arun Kumar.

Arjun Kumar further alleged, "I am ready to talk to my brother. However, he has been battling depression for a while now and he has been lodging several complaints against me without my fault. I hope he overcomes it soon. I think he is facing some problem because of it."

During his media interaction, the late filmmaker's son also cleared the air on taking help from the industry's biggies like Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. "I don't know why Chiranjeevi and a few others names were dragged into this issue. I am neither a prince nor my brother," he said.

Arjun Kumar ended his media interaction saying his brother should submit their father's will to the court and take the things legally if he wants the ownership of the house.

Credits :Cinema Express

