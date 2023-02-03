Filmmaker K Viswanath No More: Kamal Haasan writes a handwritten letter as he bids goodbye to the legend

Legendary director K Vishwanath passed away on February 2 at his residence in Hyderabad due to age-related issues. Known for classic movies like Swathi Muthyam (which was also picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 1986), Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Sagara Sangamamm among others, K Vishwanath was the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award as well as the five-time national award winner. Many celebs like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, director Krish and AR Rahman took to social media and offered condolences over the demise of K Viswanath. Kamal Haasan wrote a handwritten letter that reads, "Kalathapasvi K Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transcience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan, Kamal Haasan 2023."

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and K Viswanath have worked together in three iconic Telugu films – Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Subha Sankalpam. Check out Kamal Haasan's tweet below:



Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of India’s 1st auteur director #KVishwanath ..He is gone , but his films will live forever." Actor Nani remembered K Vishwanath with a powerful post and called him 'the greatest of greatest'. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also shared a few throwback photos with the legend along with a message that read, "K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…RIP My Guru."

