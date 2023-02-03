Filmmaker K Viswanath's Last Rites: Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Brahmanandam attend to bid him a final goodbye

Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away: Tollywood celebs Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Brahmanandam, MM Keeravani and veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao among others have reached legendary filmmaker and actor K Viswanath's residence in Hyderabad for final rites. Veteran director K Vishwanath passed away on Thursday, February 2 in Hyderabad at the age of 92.

Also, Pawan Kalyan with director Trivikram visited K. Vishwanath's residence today morning to pay his last respects to the legend. Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note remembering K Vishwanath. Sai Pallavi too paid tribute to K Vishwanath on Twitter. She wrote, "When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself And I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya Thank you."