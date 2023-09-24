Filmmaker KG George passes away at 77; Mohanlal, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran pay tribute

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George has passed away at the age of 77. The acclaimed filmmaker breathed his last earlier today, September 24. Fans, as well as many film personalities, have been mourning the loss of KG George. Many notable figures, like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, took to their social media handles and paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

Prithviraj Sukumaran bid adieu to KG George and referred to him as one of India’s finest filmmakers. He wrote, ‘Rest in Peace Sir! #KGGeorge One of the finest film makers of the country bids adieu!’ Even though KG George has frequently collaborated with Mammootty—even his last directorial, Elavamkodu Desam, was with the actor—he never collaborated with Mohanlal. The filmmaker himself stated that he missed out on working with the Lucifer actor and went on to praise the acting prowess of Mohanlal.

In his Facebook post, Mohanlal reminisced about KG George, and his caption roughly translates as: ‘Beloved KG George sir was a unique talent who brought a newness to Malayalam cinema and led the fans to the world of classics. He contributed few of the best Malayalam films of all time. Tributes to that irreplaceable genius.’ Not just Mohanlal, but the other Big M, Mammootty, also paid tribute to the iconic filmmaking voice who was also one of his frequent collaborators. Mammootty's caption loosely translates to, ‘Another person who was close to my heart says goodbye, Regards George sir.’

For the uninitiated, Mammootty and KG George collaborated on some of the greatest Malayalam films in history. Mela, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, and Mattoral are a few of the films that the iconic combo did together.

KG George’s incomparable filmography

KG George broke many existing stereotypes through his films. From his debut directorial, Swapnadanam, to his subsequent films like Ulkkadal, Mela, and Yavanika, the filmmaker went against the existing conventions and created movies that are still influential to this date. His films, including Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, Panchavadi Palam, Irakal, and Mattoral, rank among the best in Malayalam cinema. Truly, his passing is a grave loss for Malayalam cinema, as the industry has lost one of its best talents.

