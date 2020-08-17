Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50: R Madhavan shares a blank black image as he offers condolences

Actor R Madhavan, who has worked with Nishikant Kamat in Evano Oruvan and Mumbai Meri Jaan, shared a blank image on Twitter as he offered last respect to him on twitter.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat took his last breath today in a Hyderabad hospital. He was 50. According to media reports, he was suffering from chronic liver disease since the past two years. The filmmaker was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31. Initially, he showed improvement but later his condition worsen and was moved to ICU. Mr Kamat developed respiratory failure and hypotension, which led to multiple organ failure, read a statement released by the hospital.

Actor R Madhavan, who has worked with Nishikant Kamat in Evano Oruvan and Mumbai Meri Jaan, shared a blank image on Twitter as he offered last respects. The Indian film industry has lost a talented filmmaker.

Ajay Devgn, who played a lead role in Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam, offered condolences to the director. He tweeted, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

"Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon with Mr Kamat showed an improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans," read the official statement from the Hospital.

Nishikant Kamat is known for helming films like Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, John Abraham starrer Force and Rocky Handsome. He also played small roles in Rocky Handsome and 2018's Bhavesh Joshi.

He is a huge name in the Marathi film industry and is known for films like Dombivali Fast, Lai Bhaari and Fugay among many.

