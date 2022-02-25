Filmmaker Pa Ranjith all set to make his Bollywood debut with a biopic on Birsa Munda

Noted Tamil filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who is known for films like 'Sarpatta Parambarai', 'Kabali' and 'Kaala' is set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming project titled 'Birsa', a biopic based on the life of tribal leader Birsa Munda who emerged as the face of resistance against the British in the 19th century.

Talking about his Bollywood debut, the filmmaker said, "I could not have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The process of scripting and research behind the film has been a very enriching process."

"I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy. Would also like to thank the producers for their patience during the process of research and scripting", he further said.

The film will be produced by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. Speaking about the film, producer Shareen Mantri said, "We, at Namah Pictures, love to tell stories that engage, entertain and inspire. The team has undergone intense research for the film and we aim to bring alive Birsa's story on a colossal scale."

Producer Kishor Arora added, "Birsa Munda's story of revolution personifies courage in every way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Ranjith for his Bollywood debut as a director and cannot wait for the film to go on floors this year!"

