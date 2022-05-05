Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan taken under custody after Manju Warrier files a complaint

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been taken into custody by the police after Malayalam actress Manju Warrier filed a case that he had reportedly stalked and threatened her on social media. In her complaint, filed at the Elamakkara Police station in Kochi, the actress stated that the director has been blackmailing and defaming her through his posts on social media. The cops have arrested the director and have shared a live video of him resisting the police custody, on Facebook.

"They are going to grab my mobile phone. I am being kidnapped by several people. They are attacking me. Some goons claiming to be police are trying to attack me. Somebody please interfere and help me," Sanal had reportedly said in the live as per quoted by Kerala Kaumudi.

A few days ago, Sanal took to social media and claimed that Manju Warrier has been in danger and was under threat ever since she was justified in a 2017 actress assault case involving Dileep. He also claimed that Manju Warrier was not replying to his public posts as she was being held hostage by her manager.

The director also filed a complaint to Women in Cinema Collective stating he doesn't trust in law or police. He also wrote letters to the President of India and the Chief Justice raising apprehensions about the law and order situation against women.

The director worked with Manju Warrier in a film titled 'Kayyattam', which tells a story about woman in her 40s trekking to the Himalayas and confronting questions about life.

Also Read: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu charged for sexual assault, says he's real victim & files defamation case