Filmmaker Selvaraghavan may co direct Dhanush’s second directorial based in the 15th century

If news reports are to be believed then, south actor Dhanush is keen on getting brother Selvaraghavan to co-direct his second directorial. The film is not yet officially titled, but the buzz is that the film will be called Naan Rudran. The makers of the southern drama have not yet announced the film's official title. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Dhanush's second film as director will have historic portions. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan had done projects like Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam. It is believed that director Selvaraghavan had good experience of shooting historic portions for films.

The news reports also suggest that Dhanush’s second directorial will be based in 15th century. The Asuran actor Dhanush reportedly said during an interview that his second directorial will be made on a massive budget of Rs 70 crore. Dhanush reportedly said that he wants to make a Rs 100 crore film in a lesser budget of Rs 70 crores. Dhanush reportedly wants to make a pan India film.

This film will reportedly star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Prasanna. In the year 2018, the Pattas actor Dhanush, had said that pre-production work had already begun on his second film as director. The news reports also suggest that the film had kick started its filming long ago in Madurai. But, later news reports came to light stating that the film had been dropped.

