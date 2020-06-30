  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan may co direct Dhanush’s second directorial based in the 15th century

South actor Dhanush is keen on getting brother Selvaraghavan to co-direct his second directorial. The film is not yet officially titled, but the buzz is that the film will be called Naan Rudran.
3982 reads Mumbai
Filmmaker Selvaraghavan may co direct Dhanush’s second directorial based in the 15th centuryFilmmaker Selvaraghavan may co direct Dhanush’s second directorial based in the 15th century
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If news reports are to be believed then, south actor Dhanush is keen on getting brother Selvaraghavan to co-direct his second directorial. The film is not yet officially titled, but the buzz is that the film will be called Naan Rudran. The makers of the southern drama have not yet announced the film's official title. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Dhanush's second film as director will have historic portions. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan had done projects like Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam. It is believed that director Selvaraghavan had good experience of shooting historic portions for films.       

The news reports also suggest that Dhanush’s second directorial will be based in 15th century. The Asuran actor Dhanush reportedly said during an interview that his second directorial will be made on a massive budget of Rs 70 crore. Dhanush reportedly said that he wants to make a Rs 100 crore film in a lesser budget of Rs 70 crores. Dhanush reportedly wants to make a pan India film.

This film will reportedly star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Prasanna. In the year 2018, the Pattas actor Dhanush, had said that pre-production work had already begun on his second film as director. The news reports also suggest that the film had kick started its filming long ago in Madurai. But, later news reports came to light stating that the film had been dropped.

Credits :hindustantimes.com

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement