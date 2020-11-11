Filmmaker Shankar to focus on THIS and not the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2?

The news reports about director Shankar states that he will get busy with his daughter Aditi Shankar's wedding as the shoot of Indian 2 did not resume post lockdown.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that filmmaker Shankar who is directing the much awaited film Indian 2 will focus on his daughter's wedding as the shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer has not resumed so far. The news reports about the well known director states that he will get busy with his daughter Aditi Shankar's wedding. There were several media reports which reported that filmmaker Shankar will be directing a multi starrer before he gets back to Indian 2. The news reports further go on to add that filmmaker Shankar is looking forward to casting major film stars in the upcoming multi starrer.

The latest news reports state that southern superstar Kamal Haasan has signed a film with popular filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The news reports about the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer state that the film is titled Vikram. The first glimpse of the film was shared by the makers of the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer, some time back. The fans and followers of the southern megastar Kamal Haasan are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor on the silver screen.

The first look of Indian 2 was also shared by the makers some time ago. On the lead actor's birthday, director Shankar shared a still from Indian 2 which featured Kamal Haasan in his senapathy look. The upcoming film Indian 2 will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal.

Credits :TOI

