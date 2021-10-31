Final Salute to Puneeth Rajkumar: 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes, NO controversies, the one in a billion star
The entire film industry is in shock as Kannada cinema's 'Power Star' and son of late actor Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to massive cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Who's who from the Tollywood and Kannada film industry was present to pay their last respect to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
His sudden demise due to a heart attack has left everyone in shock. Even the common citizens beyond the borders are affected knowing what a great human he was. He has donated generously to charities and foundations. Puneeth had a list of Kannada medium schools that he took the responsibility of, by regularly making donations in terms of fees.
Did you know he used to run 46 orphanages, 19 cow shelters, 16 old age homes and took the responsibility for 1800 students' education? He always proved to be the man with a golden heart.
It is night, yet people are crying & standing in queue to have a glimpse of Puneeth— सनातन धर्म (सत्यम शिवम सुंदरम) (@Pseudo_Liberal_) October 31, 2021
Reason:
45 Free Schools
26 Orphanages
16 Old age homes
19 Goshala lu
1800 Students Education
2 Eyes were Donated
Finally 1 Man
He is #PuneethRajkumar
We lost a gem ! pic.twitter.com/qOp8vVAGbn
Interestingly, he never got into controversies and always let his work do all the talking. His powerful onscreen persona and humble nature is how Puneeth Rajkumar will always be remembered.
The Anjani Putra actor was also a singer and he always donated his singing remuneration to charities. Puneeth Rajkumar hosted the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, he quit the show after the organizers put objectionable questions on Hinduism.
10 Lakh people lined up only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and this has never happened ever. He is a true definition of the reel and a real hero.
He is a perfect example of how a rich man led a life full of gratitude.Puneeth Rajkumar leaves behind a legacy of films, songs and good deeds. He also donated his eyes and becomes the 3rd member of his family to do so after his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma.
