Final Salute to Puneeth Rajkumar: 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes, NO controversies, the one in a billion star

The entire film industry is in shock as Kannada cinema's 'Power Star' and son of late actor Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to massive cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Who's who from the Tollywood and Kannada film industry was present to pay their last respect to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

His sudden demise due to a heart attack has left everyone in shock. Even the common citizens beyond the borders are affected knowing what a great human he was. He has donated generously to charities and foundations. Puneeth had a list of Kannada medium schools that he took the responsibility of, by regularly making donations in terms of fees.

Did you know he used to run 46 orphanages, 19 cow shelters, 16 old age homes and took the responsibility for 1800 students' education? He always proved to be the man with a golden heart.

It is night, yet people are crying & standing in queue to have a glimpse of Puneeth

Reason:

45 Free Schools

26 Orphanages

16 Old age homes

19 Goshala lu

1800 Students Education

2 Eyes were Donated

Finally 1 Man

He is #PuneethRajkumar

We lost a gem ! pic.twitter.com/qOp8vVAGbn — सनातन धर्म (सत्यम शिवम सुंदरम) (@Pseudo_Liberal_) October 31, 2021

Interestingly, he never got into controversies and always let his work do all the talking. His powerful onscreen persona and humble nature is how Puneeth Rajkumar will always be remembered.

The Anjani Putra actor was also a singer and he always donated his singing remuneration to charities. Puneeth Rajkumar hosted the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, he quit the show after the organizers put objectionable questions on Hinduism.

10 Lakh people lined up only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and this has never happened ever. He is a true definition of the reel and a real hero.